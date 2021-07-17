Concerns mount for missing teen

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and family hold concerns for the welfare of 14-year-old Alex D’Alessandro, who has been missing since Wednesday (July 14).

Alex D’Alessandro,14… missing since Wednesday.

Police say he is not in any trouble and Alex’s family believe he may be in the Belconnen area, as he frequents the Belconnen Skate Park and Westfield Belconnen.

Of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm (4’9”) tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build, Alex was last seen in Kaleen wearing a black hat, black Adidas jumper and grey tracksuit pants.

Anyone who may have any information should call 131 444.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMan arrested and 13 Sydney students fined for covid breaches
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply