Concerns mount for missing teen

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and family hold concerns for the welfare of 14-year-old Alex D’Alessandro, who has been missing since Wednesday (July 14).

Police say he is not in any trouble and Alex’s family believe he may be in the Belconnen area, as he frequents the Belconnen Skate Park and Westfield Belconnen.

Of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm (4’9”) tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and of slim build, Alex was last seen in Kaleen wearing a black hat, black Adidas jumper and grey tracksuit pants.

Anyone who may have any information should call 131 444.