Confident, skilled and living the dream

“Making: A Way Of Life”, Craft ACT Craft + Design Centre, until July 17. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

MOST craftspeople dream of making a reasonable living from creating their crafted objects.

Artists Alison Jackson and Dan Lorimer of “Making: A Way Of life”, share a studio and a passion for quality jewellery, tableware and sculpture. They are achieving the dream.

Both artists have a deep understanding of their materials and processes, and this is key to their success. They were fortunate to go through the ANU School of Art at a time when the courses were four years long, and students spent many hours at the bench learning how to use equipment, experimenting and using different materials.

This exhibition shows the work of confident, skilled artists. They have drawn on their experience of making unique objects and multiples and have collaborated on two bodies of work: “Flow Form Vases” and “Flatware Collection”.

The form of the flatware is a simple, minimal design: stainless steel blades, tines or bowls have been fitted to narrow brass handles. Each element uses a similar language so the work is consistent. Not only does this have visual appeal, but it also ensures the hand finishing on each piece is quicker.

“Flow Form Vases” are elegant, sculptural and simple. Brass, in some instances patinated, and stainless steel tubes have been fluted using a machine, and fitted with bases. They are in varying heights and diameters with visual tension between them and would look stylish in a group or singly.

These groups of works are practical for the user and their making has been refined. Each piece is unique, with the addition of hand-finishing. However, the artists are able to offer them at a “commercially accessible price-point”, as Oliver Smith, who wrote the catalogue essay, states.

This exhibition demonstrates why a knowledge of materials and processes is so important in achieving the dream and fulfilling a way of life.