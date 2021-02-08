Constable Kenny is back on duty

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Constable Kenny returns on Monday (February 8).

THE ACT’s longest serving police officer, Constable Kenny Koala returns to duty today (February 8) after an 11-month hiatus from schools due to covid restrictions.

He’ll be returning in style, going to schools and childcare centres in a new police car, driven by handler David Packwood. 

In a normal year Constable Kenny, who has been educating children for more than 40 years, would visit 1200 classrooms, teaching more than 25,000 children between three and 12 years old about road safety, protective behaviours, online safety, decision making and consequences, to encourage them to turn to police for help and advice. 

Constable Kenny and Mr Packwood say it’s been too long since they’ve been in the schools and that they’re both looking forward to sharing messages about road safety, protective behaviour, decision making and online safety.

“Our new kindergarten to year two ‘Stay OK Online’ component was only delivered to a few schools last year so it will be good to share those important messages with many more students,” says Mr Packwood.  

They’ll also be talking about the dangers in school zones.

“For parents who are dropping their children off, it can be a congested area. We do ask them that they stick to the 40km/h speed limits. They are there for a reason. They are there to protect our children and help keep them safe,” says Mr Packwood.

“Our kids are our most vulnerable road users and we need to keep them safe.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLead discovery has authority testing public spaces
Next articleThe Commonwealth Bridge over troubled water?
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply