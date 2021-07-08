Continued price rise is ‘killing’ Canberra renters

CANBERRA house rents have surged by more than $60 a week in the last year, as the ACT remains the most expensive capital city to rent a house or a unit.

The territory’s house rents experienced a 10.5 per cent annual rise to $630 a week — a $60 increase in the last year and a $30 increase in the last quarter, according to the Domain Rent Report released today (July 8).

The median asking rent for a unit reached a record high of $500 per week, an increase of $30 compared to the same time last year.

Shadow housing minister Mark Parton says renters are feeling the pinch and are being left behind by a Labor-Greens government.

“Canberrans are being slugged with higher rents every single year because of this Labor-Greens government’s huge rates and land tax increases, and a painfully slow land release program,” Mr Patron said.

“These costs are being passed on to renters and its killing them.

“It’s time that this government acknowledges that there is a housing crisis in Canberra and our most vulnerable are being left to pay the price.”

 

