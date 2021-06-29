Contract signed for hospital expansion

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE main design and construction contract to deliver the expansion of Canberra Hospital has been signed today (June 29).

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith welcomed the contract signing by Multiplex and the ACT government, saying it was a significant milestone for all Canberrans.

Multiplex initially partnered with the ACT government in August 2020 to progress the new facility’s design to the development application stage, in consultation with user groups and the wider community.

Minister Stephen-Smith said the project would create an additional 500 construction jobs in the ACT.

Preparation for the main works has now commenced, with internal demolition of buildings 5 and 24 currently underway.