Cooma stabbing: One dead, another in hospital

ONE man is dead, another is in Canberra Hospital after being stabbed in Cooma early this morning (February 15). 

At about 4am the two men reportedly drove to Cooma Hospital for treatment, where one died after suffering stab wounds to his torso. He is yet to be formally identified.

The second man, aged 19, was treated for wounds to his arm. He has since been transported to Canberra Hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Police established a crime scene at Cooma Hospital and at Shannons Flat Road, where a 21-year-old man was arrested at about 6am.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

