Cop loses tooth in Civic fracas

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A POLICE officer’s lower lip was punctured and a tooth dislodged while restraining a man in Civic early yesterday (June 13).

A patrol was flagged down at about 1.30am and responded to a report of a fight in Garema Place.

On arrival, police say they restrained the man, but he freed his arms and began pushing police away from him and swinging his arms at them wildly. It was then that the police officer was hit.

The man was arrested and faces charges today in the Magistrates Court of recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm to a police officer, resisting a public official and fighting in a public place.