Cop search for inmate on the run in Goulburn

Cops search for Ryan.

AN inmate is on the run after he escaped from a correctional facility in Goulburn this afternoon (July 15). 

Ryan Wennekes, a minimum-security inmate aged 29, escaped from the facility about 1.30pm.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm tall with a thin build, fair complexion and brown hair, and was last seen near the Old Mulwaree Bridge, Goulburn.

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan to come forward but are warning members of the public not to approach the man and if they see him to call triple zero (000).

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

