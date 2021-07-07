Cops call for information about cannabis bust

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are calling for information in relation to the 21 kilograms of dried cannabis and more than $14,000 in cash that they found during a traffic stop in Belconnen on Sunday (July 4).

The driver of the car was not charged and police believe a crime syndicate is responsible.

Detectives are seeking witnesses who were in the area of Macdermott Place between 5pm and 7.40pm.

Police believe there were several people in the area during that time who may have information relevant to the investigation.

In particular, police would like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam footage or saw a grey Ford Ranger SUV.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6544498.