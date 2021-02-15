Cops call on two men to help with investigation

Share Canberra's trusted news:
POLICE have released images of two men who they think can assist with an investigation into an incident in Braddon last month.
They are seeking to identify people involved in the event that took place in Braddon McDonald’s at about 11.45pm, Saturday, January 23.
Following “extensive investigations”, police are calling on these men to contact police, or anyone who can identify them.
Police do not say what the incident was about.
Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6720113.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor