Cops call on two men to help with investigation

POLICE have released images of two men who they think can assist with an investigation into an incident in Braddon last month.

They are seeking to identify people involved in the event that took place in Braddon McDonald’s at about 11.45pm, Saturday, January 23.

Following “extensive investigations”, police are calling on these men to contact police, or anyone who can identify them.

Police do not say what the incident was about.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6720113.