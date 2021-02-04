Cops concerned for missing Darren

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of Darren Love hold serious concerns for his welfare after he went missing yesterday (February 3) afternoon.

Darren, 49, was last seen in Chisholm wearing tan coloured work pants, a navy blue t-shirt with a white logo, black shoes and a black/red “Milwaukee” brand cap.

Police describe him as Caucasian, about 180cm (5’11”) tall, with light brown shaved hair, blue eyes and is of a medium build. He has tattoos on his right arm, chest and back and has aqua coloured “spacers” in both ears.

Police believe he may be driving a white 2007 Honda Civic sedan with ACT registration “YNW06F” and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Information to 131 444 quoting P1899913.