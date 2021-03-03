Cops concerned for missing teenager

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Have you seen Samuel?

POLICE and the family of 16-year-old Samuel Hoogesteger are concerned for his welfare after he went missing on Tuesday (March 2) morning. 

Samuel hasn’t been heard from since 7.15am and was last seen in Macgregor wearing grey tracksuit pants, a white t-shirt and was carrying a black backpack.

He is described as Caucasian, about 180cm (5’10”) tall, with brown hair and he is of a medium build.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Information to ACT policing operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6745039.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleOptometrists support people with low vision
Next articleCovid changes attitudes towards Chinese-Australians
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply