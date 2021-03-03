Cops concerned for missing teenager

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE and the family of 16-year-old Samuel Hoogesteger are concerned for his welfare after he went missing on Tuesday (March 2) morning.

Samuel hasn’t been heard from since 7.15am and was last seen in Macgregor wearing grey tracksuit pants, a white t-shirt and was carrying a black backpack.

He is described as Caucasian, about 180cm (5’10”) tall, with brown hair and he is of a medium build.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Information to ACT policing operations on 131 444 quoting reference number 6745039.