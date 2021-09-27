Cops concerned: Teenage Dwaine’s been missing a week

POLICE hold concerns for the welfare of a 13-year-old, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in more than a week.

Dwaine Sutherland was reported missing onFriday (September 24), however, he hasn’t been seen or heard from since Monday, September 20.

Dwaine, who is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, with black hair, brown eyes, and of medium build, was last seen in Curtin.

He may be wearing a tie-dyed hoodie.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Dwaine is urged to contact police on 131 444 quoting reference number 6913955.