Cops confiscate more cars from weekend hoons

POLICE have seized two more cars of those engaging in the reckless driving that was seen across Canberra last Friday and Saturday nights (January 8-9).

Police today (January 15) seized a Ford Falcon sedan and a Holden Commodore ute involved in the incident.

It comes following the seizures of two other vehicles on the evening of January 8 after drivers were found doing burnouts at the Yallourn Street and Canberra Avenue intersection in Fyshwick.

“The behaviour these drivers displayed shows a total disregard for law and put lives in danger,” said Insp Adrian Craft.

“Police want to send the message to the drivers that the actions seen last weekend will not be tolerated and don’t be surprised when we come knocking.”

Police have also identified the man they allege smashed the back window of a police vehicle on the same night. A court summons will be issued.

These incidents continue to be investigated and ACT police anticipate further seizures and arrests.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6711058.