Cops ‘disturbed’ by a weekend of drunk drivers

A KAMBAH man was caught driving three times over the legal alcohol limit when he crashed on Tuggeranong Parkway on Saturday (March 20) evening.

The 65-year-old man, who crashed in Waramanga at about 7.15pm, was one of three drink drivers that had there licences suspended on Saturday.

Later that night, at about 9.55pm, police stopped a 46-year-old Gungahlin man as part of an RBT on Emu Bank, Belconnen. He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.212 – more than four times over the legal limit – and had his licence suspended.

Earlier in the day, at about 12.20am, a 43-year-old Watson man also had his licence suspended after he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.121 (more than double the legal limit) following an RBT on Melba Street, Downer.

Officer-in-charge of road policing, Insp Donna Hofmeier, says she was disturbed by the behaviour of the three drivers.

“Anyone choosing to drink then drive is cause for concern, but these cases, on a rainy weekend are doubly concerning,” she says.

“The ACT isn’t forecast to receive the same amount of rain as other parts of the country, but in the next day or so we should see some very heavy rain, and I implore all drivers to do everything they can to stay safe.

“This includes slowing down and driving to the conditions, being patient, and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. When the road is wet, you need to give yourself the best chance to stay in control in any situation.”

All three drivers were issued with immediate suspension notices, leaving them without their licences for 90 days. They will appear in court at a later date.