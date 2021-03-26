Cops find alleged abuser in Bonner bushes

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN that allegedly doused his partner in methylated spirits and threatened to set her alight in November failed to appear in court for his hearing.

During the incident last year, the woman managed to flee while the offender, a 39-year-old, threatened to set her alight with the cigarette lighter he was holding.

On Thursday, March 25, police found the man in bushes in a park in Bonner, after he failed to attend his court hearing.

The man allegedly verbally threatened officers before running at one.

In attempts to detain the man, police used a trained police dog and an electrical weapon on him, however, he still managed to run away, they say.

Police arrested him a short time later and he was taken to hospital under police guard.

He is now in a watch house until he faces the ACT Magistrates Court on a number of family violence related charges including, one count of acts endangering life, reckless threat to inflict grievous bodily harm and resist a public official.