Cops find drugs in empty Yarralumla home

POLICE found 43kg of dried cannabis – worth street value of about $300,000 – at an unoccupied residence in Yarralumla yesterday (March 4).

The search warrant in the empty Yarralumla home was spurred on by a police search at a Palmerston home on Wednesday.

At the Palmerston residence, detectives located a number of vacuum sealed bags containing cash totalling more than $100,000, suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

While no one has been charged in relation to these warrants, police believe a crime syndicate, focused on the supply of cannabis and other drugs into the ACT, is responsible.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this matter or the supply of drugs in the ACT is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.