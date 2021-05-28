Cops fine early morning speeders

A POLICE speeding blitz on three major Canberra roads yesterday (May 28) morning will see seven drivers collectively face more than $4700 in fines. 

The drivers were caught between 4am and 7am doing speeds ranging from 23km/h to 52km/h above the posted limits on Horse Park Drive, the Majura Parkway and the Federal Highway.

The incidents included:

  • 103km/h in an 80km/h zone – Horse Park Drive, Harrison – $438 fine and 3 points
  • 107km/h in an 80km/h zone – Horse Park Drive, Throsby – $438 fine and 3 points
  • 110km/h in an 80km/h zone – Horse Park Drive, Throsby – $438 fine and 3 points
  • 116km/h in an 80km/h zone – Horse Park Drive, Throsby – $700 fine and 4 points
  • 120km/h in an 100km/h zone – Majura Parkway, Majura – $438 fine and 3 points
  • 120km/h in an 100km/h zone – Majura Parkway, Majura – $438 fine and 3 points
  • 152km/h in an 100km/h zone – Federal Highway, Watson – $1841 fine and 6 points

Following the operation, police are reminding drivers that just because there is less traffic on the road, it doesn’t mean the posted limits don’t apply. 

Anyone with information regarding excessive speeding is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

