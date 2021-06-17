Cops forced to abandon ‘dangerous’ car chase 

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

DUE to safety concerns, police were forced to abandon a car chase on the Tuggeranong Parkway yesterday (June 16) morning. 

The chase began after police detected a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with Queensland number plates 302SJR on Caswell Drive in Bruce at about 10.55am.

Police followed the Jeep along the Tuggeranong Parkway while a second road policing patrol car positioned itself at Cotter Road. 

The driver didn’t stop for officers so stop sticks were deployed, deflating the front tyre of the Jeep, which then exited at Hindmarsh Drive before making a u-turn and heading north on the south-bound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway. 

Because of safety concerns for the public, the officers did not follow the vehicle.

The Jeep was later found abandoned on Fowles Street, Weston, however, the offender was located.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or have dash-cam footage of the Jeep about 11am.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6825461.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / ‘Less’ is more in new public art work
Next articleRetirement village to be built on golf course
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply