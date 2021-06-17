Cops forced to abandon ‘dangerous’ car chase 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

DUE to safety concerns, police were forced to abandon a car chase on the Tuggeranong Parkway yesterday (June 16) morning.

The chase began after police detected a stolen black Jeep Cherokee with Queensland number plates 302SJR on Caswell Drive in Bruce at about 10.55am.

Police followed the Jeep along the Tuggeranong Parkway while a second road policing patrol car positioned itself at Cotter Road.

The driver didn’t stop for officers so stop sticks were deployed, deflating the front tyre of the Jeep, which then exited at Hindmarsh Drive before making a u-turn and heading north on the south-bound lanes of the Tuggeranong Parkway.

Because of safety concerns for the public, the officers did not follow the vehicle.

The Jeep was later found abandoned on Fowles Street, Weston, however, the offender was located.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or have dash-cam footage of the Jeep about 11am.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6825461.