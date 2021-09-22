Cops release video after Chisholm burglary

POLICE have released CCTV footage in an attempt to identify three men following a burglary in Chisholm on September 10.

The footage shows two men, mostly dressed in black, in a Ford Territory before entering a home in Chisholm at about 1.50pm.

A few minutes later the men leave the home and drive off in the Ford.

Police are seeking any information that may assist in the identification of the two men shown, and a third person who drove the Territory.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6900437.