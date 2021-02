Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are searching for a man who was recently issued an arrest warrant relating to multiple allegations of assault and forcible confinement.

Martin Phillips, 35, is about 170cm (5’7”) tall, with a heavy build, and a shaved head.

The public is asked not to approach Mr Phillips but to contact police immediately on 131 444 if they know his whereabouts.

Police are also urging Mr Philips to attend the nearest police station in relation to these warrants.