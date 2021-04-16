Cops search for driver of a blue and purple Mazda

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE driver of a Mazda 6 sedan sped off when police attempted to stop it in Gungahlin on Monday (April 12) morning.

Police would like to speak with the driver or anyone who saw the car, which accelerated toward Gungahlin Drive at about 6.30am.

The vehicle is described as being an older model four-door Mazda 6 sedan, blue and purple in colour and bearing ACT number plates with a shade cloth on the rear window.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6773433.