Cops search for driver of a blue and purple Mazda

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE driver of a Mazda 6 sedan sped off when police attempted to stop it in Gungahlin on Monday (April 12) morning. 

Police would like to speak with the driver or anyone who saw the car, which accelerated toward Gungahlin Drive at about 6.30am. 

The vehicle is described as being an older model four-door Mazda 6 sedan, blue and purple in colour and bearing ACT number plates with a shade cloth on the rear window.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6773433.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleCast perform a confident, new take on ‘Mamma Mia!’
Next articleTeachers and students step in to fix eternal flame
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply