Cops seize two cars for dangerous driving

Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO cars were seized in Fyshwick last night (January 9) after the drivers endangered members of the public by doing burnouts at the Yallourn Street and Canberra Avenue intersection, police say.

A crowd had gathered in Fyshwick after police, for the second night in a row, closed the northern end of Lonsdale Street in Braddon to disperse a growing crowd linked to an unregulated car cruise.

The street was closed for two hours, and during that time a large crowd gathered at the service station at the intersection of Yallourn Street and Canberra Avenue in Fyshwick.

Vehicles immediately began doing burnouts and police seized two of the vehicles. Police stopped others from entering the area and the crowd left.

The crowd moved to Tralee Street in Hume but quickly left as police turned vehicles around.

A large crowd then gathered at a service station on Monaro Highway in Hume. A member of the crowd set off a firework in the service station.

Insp Adrian Craft said he was disappointed at the drivers who put lives at risk.

Investigations into these incidents remain ongoing. Police anticipate charges being laid.

Anyone with information, dash-cam or phone footage that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6711555.