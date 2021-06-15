Cops suspend licences of two long-weekend speeders

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

TWO men have had their licences suspended for a minimum of three months after ACT police caught them travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit during the Queen’s birthday weekend.

At about 8.55pm on Saturday (June 12) police clocked a 23-year-old’s vehicle travelling at 138km/h in an 80km/h zone on Horse Park Drive, Gungahlin.

An 18-year-old P-plater was also caught travelling at 133km/h in an 80km/h zone on Morsehead Drive, Russell, at about 10.50pm on Sunday (June 13) with four passengers in the vehicle at the time.

As the offences occurred in a declared double-demerit period, both men were issued a fine of $1841 and incurred 12 demerit points.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleResidential water prices are expected to rise
Next articlePolice hold concerns about missing Jemma
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply