Cops threaten to fine unmasked community members

POLICE are threatening on-the-spot fines for people who are not abiding by the ACT government’s mask requirements.

Failure to comply with mask restrictions may result in a $1000 on-the-spot fine. In more serious incidents, fines of up to $8000 can be imposed by a court, police say.

As well as mandating mask wearing, today (June 29), 40 officers engaged with about 90 ACT hotels to ensure they are aware of current health restrictions and to engage with any guests that may have travelled from restricted areas.

ACT police have also called in the ACT Emergency Services Agency to help them enforce the ACT public health directions through its compliance checks. About 1500 checks were conducted today.

Acting deputy chief police officer Hall O’Meagher said he was pleased with the number of Canberrans cooperating with stay at home orders.

“Everyone has shown during COVID-19 that taking collective action for the good of the community is important,” the acting deputy said.

“We are urging everyone in the ACT to keep aware of the health directions — as they are changing regularly. Wear a mask when required to do so and follow all directions for your benefit and the benefit of our community. ”

For the most recent information on the ACT’s COVID-19 restrictions, visit the ACT COVID-19 site.