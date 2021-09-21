Cops turn away hundreds of cars at the Cotter and Uriarra

ALMOST 250 vehicles at the Cotter and Uriarra were turned around by police on Sunday (September 19) due these locations being closed for exercise.

It comes more than a week after police and ACT parks officers directed 100 people to move on after they were breaking public health directions by being at closed reserves along Cotter Road and Paddy’s River Road on Saturday (September 11).

Following the latest compliance blitz at reserves, police said many people admitted they had not checked on the status of the parks and reserves, and assumed they could still visit these places.

ACT police are now urging Canberrans to ensure they are aware of continuing lockdown restrictions.

As the lockdown period continues and slight changes to public health directions occur, people are asked to check the relevant jurisdiction’s health website for current restrictions, they advise.

On Thursday and Friday last week, ACT road police also conducted a blitz, checking more than 7400 vehicles and turning around more than 40 drivers.

The two main issues identified at the border were freight drivers that did not have proper covid-negative test documentation and local district drivers who did not have the appropriate exemption documents.

Police also report that early on Sunday morning a woman, who was under home quarantine restrictions due to being COVID-19 positive, was charged with drink driving.

The two passengers in the vehicle were subsequently ordered into home quarantine due to their close contact with the woman.

After what appears to be a rise in complacency, Supt Naomi Binstead said the general rules have not changed.

“We understand people are keen to get back to normal but we must keep to the important health directions, for everyone’s safety,” she said.

“You must not leave home unless it is for an essential reason. You must continue to wear a mask where required to do so. And you must check the ACT government COVID-19 website for the current rules and restrictions within the ACT.

“Now is not the time to become complacent or to take an ‘it’ll be right’ attitude. The better everyone sticks to the rules, the faster we can see more restrictions eased.”