Cops unhappy about drugged and speeding drivers

TOO many drivers took unnecessary risks over the Easter long weekend, with motorists caught speeding, drug-driving, drink-driving, driving unregistered vehicles and driving without compulsory third party insurance, road policing sergeant Bill Evans reports.

“During the five-day double demerit point period, 167 motorists were caught speeding, 14 of those drivers were detected at more than 30km/h over the posted speed limit,” Mr Evans said.

Three drivers were detected at speeds in excess of 45 km/h over the limit, with a motorist detected at 194km/h in the 80 zone on Yarra Glen, one detected going 172km/h in the 80 zone on the Monaro Highway, and another driving at 107km/h in a 60 zone on Caswell Drive.

“Eight drivers returned positive results to roadside drug tests, and we also detected 41 unregistered vehicles, of which 29 had no compulsory third party insurance,” Mr Evans said.

The number of people choosing to drink and drive was lower, with four drink-drivers detected from more than 1800 tests conducted, Mr Evans said. But he pointed to one driver who recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.159, which is more than three times the .05 legal limit.