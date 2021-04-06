Cops unhappy about drugged and speeding drivers

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

TOO many drivers took unnecessary risks over the Easter long weekend, with motorists caught speeding, drug-driving, drink-driving, driving unregistered vehicles and driving without compulsory third party insurance, road policing sergeant Bill Evans reports. 

“During the five-day double demerit point period, 167 motorists were caught speeding, 14 of those drivers were detected at more than 30km/h over the posted speed limit,” Mr Evans said.

Three drivers were detected at speeds in excess of 45 km/h over the limit, with a motorist detected at 194km/h in the 80 zone on Yarra Glen, one detected going 172km/h in the 80 zone on the Monaro Highway, and another driving at 107km/h in a 60 zone on Caswell Drive.

“Eight drivers returned positive results to roadside drug tests, and we also detected 41 unregistered vehicles, of which 29 had no compulsory third party insurance,” Mr Evans said.

The number of people choosing to drink and drive was lower, with four drink-drivers detected from more than 1800 tests conducted, Mr Evans said. But he pointed to one driver who recorded a blood-alcohol content reading of 0.159, which is more than three times the .05 legal limit.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleElectricity price proposal flags a ‘substantial’ increase
Next articleNew covid variants could derail vaccination efforts
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply