Cops urge drivers to slow down in the rain

WITH a forecast of heavy rainfall over the next few days, police and the Emergency Services Agency are reminding Canberrans to slow down and stay safe.

Up to 50mm of rain is predicted over the next three days, leading emergency service staff to urge drivers to:

Slow down

Turn your headlights on

Increase the distance between the car in front and yourself

Only travel if you absolutely need to

Acting Supt Donna Hofmeier said it’s also important to be aware of river crossing closures.

“Floodwater can be deeper and flow faster than it looks on the surface. Never try to cross swollen creeks or rivers and if a closure is in place – turn around and go back,” she said.

“We are also reminding the community to stay clear of drains and fast-moving waterways and never drive, ride or walk through flood water.

“We would like to avoid a repeat of a rescue earlier this year when a young woman fell into the Murrumbidgee River while trying to take images for social media.”

ACT State Emergency Service chief officer Anthony Draheim said with the predicted rainfall, strong winds and very high soil moisture, the risk of damage from falling trees is increased over the next few days.

“The Canberra community are reminded to do what you can to prepare your home for storm and the chance of localised flash flooding,” he said.

“Move your car under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony and remember to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater.”