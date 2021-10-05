Corrections Minister faces second no-confidence motion

FOR the second time in two months, Corrections Minister Mick Gentleman will today (October 6) face a motion of no-confidence in the ACT Legislative Assembly.

The no-confidence motion, headed by shadow minister for corrections, Canberra Liberals MLA Elizabeth Kikkert, follows a “scathing” report from the ACT Inspector of Correctional Services that found the human rights of an indigenous woman had been breached during a strip search at the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC).

It is the second motion of no-confidence that the Corrections Minister has faced in two months after the Canberra Liberals moved a no-confidence motion against him in August following a litany of failures such as riots, inmate escapes, mistakenly releasing an offender into the community and using unsafe vehicles to transport prisoners.

The latest vote of no-confidence comes after a critical incident review into the strip search of an Aboriginal woman, who attracted national media attention over being strip-searched against her will, found that the attempt to forcibly remove her clothing was inconsistent with the Human Rights Act 2004 (ACT).

The ACT inspector of Correctional Services, Neil McAllister, presented the critical incident review of the use of force and strip search for tabling in the ACT Legislative Assembly on September 16.

Mrs Kikkert said the breaching of just one human right is a serious issue but unfortunately this is not the only area where the AMC is in breach of human rights or territory legislation and corrections policy.

“Australia has created its own standard guidelines for Australian prisons. The Nelson Mandela Rules were used as a basis for these guidelines,” Mrs Kikkert said.

“Subsequent revisions also took OPCAT into consideration which Australia ratified in 2017 and is due to have fully implemented by January 2022.

“Breaches at the AMC including untried prisoners being kept with convicted prisoners and no system incentivising good behaviour are just some examples of other standards not being met.

“This Labor-Greens government has shown that in its current state, it is incapable of enacting the change necessary at the AMC to be fully human rights compliant not just with international standards, but our own.”

Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said Mr Gentleman is ultimately accountable for what happens in the prison.

“The Inspector concluded that there was no doubt that the strip search and the manner in which it was conducted would have been a highly traumatic incident,” Ms Lee said.

“The report also found that there was a clear breach of the Corrections Management Act and Human Rights Act, an Act that this government had promised to uphold.

“As a Legislative Assembly, it is our duty to restore the public’s faith in the government’s management of the AMC.

“While there is clearly much to do, all members of the assembly need to stand up and say that the ongoing failures of this minister are not good enough; that they will not be tolerated,” she said.

More to come.