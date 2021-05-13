Corrective services investigate prison riot

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CORRECTIVE services are investigating claims of a riot that involved 28 inmates behaving “aggressively” at the Alexander Maconochie Centre last night (May 12).

The incident started with inmates becoming aggressive and not following prison guards orders, a spokesman for the Justice and Community Safety Directorate (JACS) said.

Fire crews and police attended at about 7.30pm last night. No-one was injured, but one accommodation unit was damaged.

“Corrections officers acted quickly and professionally to resolve the incident,” the spokesman said.

“Officers successfully negotiated with the detainees and the matter was resolved when detainees became compliant with directions.”

It follows on the heels of other incidents at Canberra’s only jail. In November “unhappy” detainees started four fires at the jail, after 27 prisoners refused to lock into their cells.

Repairs to the AMC from that riot were estimated to cost more than $2.5 million.