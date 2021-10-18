Council services re-open in Queanbeyan-Palerang

LIBRARIES, customer service centres and the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre are among the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) services back open today (October 18), following the easing of covid restrictions.

Customers accessing these venues will be required to be double vaccinated or have a medical exemption until restrictions are significantly eased on December 1 in line with the NSW Roadmap.

Bungendore Library will continue to offer click and deliver services, as well as an additional stop from the QPRC Mobile Library.

Other council services currently open to fully vaccinated QPRC residents include aquatic centres and pools, galleries and community centres.

COVID-safe plans are in place and venues have signage highlighting customer obligations around checking in, masks and vaccination disclosure. Customer facing staff are vaccinated in accordance with the NSW Government Public Health Order.

A full list of the council services open and closed can be found here.