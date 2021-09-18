Covid case numbers tumble back down

NEW covid cases dropped to 15 today (September 18) with only two known to having been in quarantine. Seven were reported to have spent time in the community while infectious and the remaining eight are still being traced.

In his daily covid press briefing Chief Minister Andrew Barr said there were eight people in hospital including one in intensive care on ventilation.

Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman told the briefing that of the people in hospital, five were unvaccinated, one partially vaxxed and two fully vaccinated. Their ares ranged from under 12 to over 70.

She said there had been 601 cases in the current outbreak, 364 had recovered and ACT Health was working with 237 active cases.

Mr Barr said there were 3639 covid tests performed in the ACT yesterday.

Police conducted 2735 border traffic stops and directed 43 vehicles to leave the ACT.