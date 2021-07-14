Covid case visited Marulan fast-food store

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE essential worker that was confirmed to have COVID-19 while working at the new Goulburn Hospital construction site stopped at a fast-food outlet in Marulan.

The man, a painter from Sydney, visited Hungry Jacks in Marulan between 5pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, July 10.

Anyone who attended this venue is a casual contact and must get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative result, according to NSW Health.

“If your date of exposure at this venue occurred in [the] last four days, you must get another test on day five from the date of exposure,” a NSW Health spokesperson said.

“Wear a mask around others and limit your movements until you get another negative result. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.”

Twenty-six ACT residents have been identified as casual contacts to the man. They will remain in isolation until they receive a negative result.

NSW recorded 97 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Of these locally acquired cases, 61 are linked to a known case or cluster – 45 are household contacts and 16 are close contacts – and the source of infection for 36 cases remains under investigation.

Sixty cases were in isolation throughout their infectious period and seven cases were in isolation for part of their infectious period. Twenty-four cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of six cases remain under investigation.