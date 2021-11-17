Covid cases drop and one less person in hospital

ONLY six cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (November 16), with three people currently hospitalised as a result of the virus.

It brings the total active cases of the virus in Canberra to 173, with 1847 total cases for this outbreak.

As at 8pm last night, there are currently three people in ACT hospitals as a result of COVID-19 (both active and cleared) including 1 in ICU on a ventilator.

ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated now number 96.6 per cent.