Covid cases in Queanbeyan tick on

THERE have been three new cases of COVID-19 detected in Karabar and one new case detected in Googong today (November 2).

The Googong case has been linked to known cases while the the Karabar cases are under investigation.

It brings the total cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) to 467 since the start of the current outbreak in June.

NSW Health state-run clinics are now offering a booster dose, using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, to individuals aged 18 and over.

People aged 18 years and older may receive a booster at least six months after receiving their second dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines registered for use in Australia.

State-wide, NSW recorded 173 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

First, second and booster vaccinations can be booked through the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder.