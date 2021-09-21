Covid cases increase and so do people in hospital

THE ACT has reported 16 ne covid cases in the past 24 hours and the amount of people in hospital with the virus has increased to 10.

Two of the people in hospital are in intensive care requiring ventilation.

Only three were in quarantine during their entire infectious period and at least 11 spent part of their infectious period in the community, said ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr at today’s (September 21) daily covid press conference.

Nine of the new cases are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites and the remainder are under investigation.

Testing numbers were low yesterday at just over 2000, which saw Mr Barr urging anyone with symptoms to come forward for testing.

On the vaccination front, Mr Barr said more than 2000 bookings were made by Canberrans aged 12 to 15, to receive their vaccination from an ACT government clinic.

“This is not the only vaccination option for 12 to 15 year olds,” he said.

“You may get an earlier appointment for a covid vaccine through a GP or pharmacist.”

The ACT has seen a total of 641 covid cases in the territory since the beginning of the latest outbreak.