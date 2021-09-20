Covid cases recorded across Queanbeyan, Yass and Goulburn

SEVEN new covid cases have been detected across Queanbeyan, Yass and Goulburn in the last 24 hours.
Two new cases in Queanbeyan are currently under investigation, while the three new COVID-19 cases in Goulburn and the two new cases in Yass are linked to known cases.
Following these cases, the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) urges anyone with the “mildest of symptoms” to get tested.
The new cases are part of 935 new cases reported in NSW today (September 20). There has been four deaths in the past 24 hours.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply