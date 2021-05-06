Covid crisis: Certain staff urged to stay away from work

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Health is urging staff, visitors and volunteers in high-risk settings to not go to work for 14 days if they’ve been in greater Sydney on or after April 26.

This includes people who have been in Wollongong, Central Coast and the Blue Mountains on or after April 26, and that work in high-risk settings including hospitals, residential aged care facilities, correctional facilities and residential accommodation facilities that support people who require frequent, close personal care and who are vulnerable to severe disease.

The warning comes after a man was confirmed to have COVID-19 in Sydney yesterday, and after NSW Health detected COVID-19 viral fragments in wastewater in the Marrickville catchment.

This includes the suburbs of Marrickville, Dulwich Hill, Summer Hill, Lewisham, Ashfield, Haberfield, Petersham, Lilyfield and Leichhardt.

Anyone who has visited any of these suburbs on or after 26 April, should closely monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested, even with the mildest of symptoms, says an ACT Health spokeswoman.

Anyone in the ACT who has been in the greater Sydney region of NSW on or after April 26 must also check the COVID-19 areas of concern information on the ACT COVID-19 website to see if they have been in any current exposure locations or source investigation locations.

The ACT Health spokeswoman also advises anyone in the ACT who is considering travelling to the greater Sydney region (including Wollongong, Central Coast and Blue Mountains), this Mother’s Day should keep monitoring the situation in NSW and keep up to date with the latest public health advice.

“This currently includes restrictions surrounding household gatherings and wearing masks in certain settings,” she says.

“ACT Health is continuing to monitor what is happening in NSW closely and will continue to update the community as the situation evolves. A further update will be provided tomorrow ahead of the weekend.”