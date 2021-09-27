Covid death: Man at aged care facility dies

A MAN with covid, who was receiving end of life care at the Calvary Haydon Aged Care facility, died yesterday (September 26).

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr broke the “sad” news just before midday (September 27), saying the man, who was in his nineties, had been extremely unwell prior to contracting COVID-19.

“This is the first death where covid is a contributing factor in this current outbreak,” he said.

It brings the total number of covid-related deaths in the ACT, since the beginning of the pandemic, to four.

“Our thoughts today are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time,” he said.

“He was well cared for by the Calvary Haydon aged care staff and his family have asked us to pass on their thanks to the staff for their compassion at this difficult time.”

The announcement of the first death related to the latest covid outbreak comes as the ACT records 19 new covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Only seven of the cases were in quarantine during their entire infectious period. At least eight spent part of their infectious period in the community and four cases remain under investigation.

Seventeen of the cases are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites, while the rest remain under investigation.

There are currently eight people in hospital with covid, three of which are in intensive care. All three patients in ICU require ventilation.