Covid death: Man in his 40s dies in hospital

A MAN in his 40s has died in intensive care, the latest local victim of COVID-19. His death brings to 11 the total number of deaths since the current outbreak began on August 12.

There are three covid patients in hospital, including one in intensive care and on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, ACT Health also reports today (November 5) there were six new covid cases recorded in the territory in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday. There are now 125 active covid cases in the ACT.

There are 94.4 per cent of ACT residents aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.