News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/15° | Sunday, November 21, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Covid hospital cases rise, all quiet in Queanbeyan

THE number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has lifted to five, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

 ACT Health also report today (November 21) that there were 16 new covid cases in the community recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. There are 177 active cases and 1918 cases since the outbreak began on August 12.

Meanwhile, the Southern NSW Local Health District reports there were no new cases of COVID-19 notified in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Visitor restrictions ease at hospitals
News

Visitor restrictions ease at hospitals

VISITOR restrictions will ease at all ACT hospitals, community health centres and walk-in centres from 8am tomorrow (November 22) to allow for two visitors per patient, per day during visiting hours, says ACT Health.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews