Covid hospital cases rise, all quiet in Queanbeyan

THE number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has lifted to five, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
ACT Health also report today (November 21) that there were 16 new covid cases in the community recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. There are 177 active cases and 1918 cases since the outbreak began on August 12.
Meanwhile, the Southern NSW Local Health District reports there were no new cases of COVID-19 notified in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
