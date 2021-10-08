Covid hospital cases rise to 16

THE number of people in hospital with covid has grown to 16 as the ACT records 40 new covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Six of the people in hospitals are in intensive care. Five require ventilation.

Of the new cases, 21 are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites, while 19 are still under early investigation.

Ten of the cases were believed to be infectious in the community for at least part of their infectious period and may present a risk of transmission. Nine were in quarantine during their entire infectious period.

At the latest covid press conference today (October 8), ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith revealed that the territory yesterday saw a big day for testing, with more than 4800 Canberrans coming forward to get tested.

On the vaccination front, she said 97 per cent of Canberrans 12 and over have now received a first dose and more than 68 per cent of residents 12 and over are fully vaccinated.