Barr bids goodbye to weekend covid briefings

THE ACT recorded another 25 cases, Chief Minister Andrew Barr told today’s (October 9) covid press briefing, the last one to be held at weekends.

He said there would be an update statement tomorrow, but no further weekend briefings. The next press conference would be on Monday.

Of the latest cases, nine were in quarantine, 16 under investigation. Twelve are linked to known cases.

Chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman reported the ACT had 430 active cases. There had been a total of 1172 cases in the latest outbreak of which 736 people had recovered.

She said there were 17 people in hospital, five in intensive care and all requiring a ventilator. Eleven of the 17 were unvaccinated, three partially vaccinated and two fully vaccinated.