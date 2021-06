Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEANBEYAN’S popular Christmas in July market has been postponed due to the evolving COVID-19 situation in NSW.

The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) has moved the event, initially set to take place on July 11, to September 19.

The popular market stall event, held at the Queanbeyan Showground, showcases gourmet foods, wine and handmade Christmas gifts.

The market, which was cancelled last year due to covid, will now be held as a pre-Christmas event.