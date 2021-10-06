Covid outbreak: Woman receiving end-of-life care dies

ANOTHER person receiving end-of-life care at the Calvary Haydon Aged Care Facility has died after contracting COVID-19, said ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith at today’s (October 6) covid press conference.

The person who died, a woman in her seventies, is the sixth person to die during the territory’s latest covid outbreak.

The sad news comes as the ACT recorded 28 new cases of covid in the past 24 hours. The total cases for this outbreak is now 1066. Six-hundred and sixty-three of these cases have recovered.

Eleven of them were in quarantine during their infectious period, with at least five spending time in the community while infectious.

Of the new cases, 19 are linked to already-known cases or exposure sites, while nine remain under investigation.

Ms Stephen-Smith said 13 of the new cases are household contacts.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is 16, to 8pm last night, with seven of them in intensive care aged from people in their twenties to sixties. Four are requiring ventilation.

Eleven are unvaccinated and five have had one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday there were more than 4400 covid tests conducted across the territory, which the health minister said was a fantastic number.

“Thank you to everyone who is coming forward and getting tested,” she said.