Covid testing numbers plummet as ACT cases rise

COVID testing numbers have plummeted in the ACT as today’s new cases jump to 33.

Last weekend, on Saturday, October 9 there were more than 3500 tests undertaken, compared with 1508 tests collected yesterday (October 16).

ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said a part of the drop in numbers was explained by the recent changes to the way exposure locations were now classified.

“Testing remains a vital step in the way we manage COVID-19, especially now that we have eased restrictions,” Dr Coleman said.

“We are strongly urging Canberrans to continue to get tested with the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms and as soon as symptoms start.

“While the risk is lower, it is important everyone remembers that even if fully vaccinated, you can still contract COVID-19 and pass it on to others, especially to those who are unvaccinated.”

Of the 33 new cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 24 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters.

There were 16 patients in ACT hospitals, including nine in intensive care.

Covid testing sites are at:

Drive Through COVID-19 Testing at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC): 8am-10pm

COVID-19 Surge Centre at Garran: 7:30am-9pm

Drive Through COVID-19 Testing at Kambah: 8am-4pm

Capital Pathology COVID-19 collection centres in Holt and O’Connor: 8am-4pm

Winnunga Nimmityjah Respiratory Clinic for COVID-19 testing: 9:30am to 4:30pm