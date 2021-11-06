Cowboy cliffhanger sets the expectations high

Streaming columnist NICK OVERALL welcomes the new season of “Yellowstone”.

“REVENGE is worth the wait,” proclaims the promotion for the fourth season of the barbarous cowboy saga “Yellowstone”.

It’s a nod to the show’s heavy production delays due to the pandemic, and a promise to the millions of fans hanging out after an explosive season three cliffhanger that the next set of episodes, now streaming on Stan, will deliver on the high expectations.

Kevin Costner is the focal point of this drama series that’s described by chief writer Taylor Sheridan as “’The Godfather’ set on the largest ranch in Montana”.

Costner inhabits John Dutton: the owner of the ranch and the patriarch ready to do whatever necessary to protect it from the entities it’s perennially clashing with: a town eager to expand, an Indian reservation and the famous national park the show is named after.

“Leverage is knowing that if someone had all the money in the world, this is what they’d buy,” says Dutton in the show’s movie-length first episode that introduces viewers to a consortium of shady players.

The crux of “Yellowstone” is its compelling clash of landscapes. There’s the domain of the cowboy: the rugged, open landscape of the American West that’s inevitably encroached upon by the shiny, high-rise world of developers, lawyers and politicians.

Then there’s the land of the native Americans that coats the family’s “ownership” in a whole new layer of complexity.

While the first season of “Yellowstone” can at times trip over its many moving parts, by season two there’s a firm grip of the reins that makes keeping up with the pace much easier and despite the writing slipping into occasional doses of overindulgence, it represents one of Stan’s best offerings.

SPEAKING of buck-wild TV, a certain mulleted zookeeper has reared his head in a follow up to one of Netflix’s most popular docuseries.

“Tiger King 2” is hitting Netflix on November 17, a sequel to the tale almost impossible to swallow as true: the fierce battle between big-cat collectors that culminated in a murder plot.

At the centre of it all was Joe Exotic, a zookeeper who made his own music videos, did magic tricks and kept an ambush of tigers as pets.

With a character as outlandish as this, “Tiger King” became easy pickings for memes during the beginning of the pandemic last year – a time where internet usage was at an all-time high.

Now in season two, interviews conducted with Joe from prison reveal the events that followed his incarceration, including his hopes that Donald Trump would provide him with a presidential pardon in the last days of his term.

It will be interesting to see how much “Tiger King 2” retains the prolific popularity of its predecessor. Another hit, or will it turn out that Joe Exotic was merely a passing pandemic fad?

John Dutton and Joe Exotic are back, but November will also see another figurehead of entertainment back in the streaming world.

COMING out on Disney Plus on November 25 is “Get Back” – an ambitious, archival documentary on The Beatles from “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson.

Like the director has done with his other epic films, this documentary will be split into three parts, each about two hours in length.

Jackson and the production team got a hold of more than 55 hours of archival footage to edit into this “streaming event” that promises a deep dive into the crafting of one of the band’s most popular albums.

Its release will be right on time with Disney’s gazillionth addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Hawkeye” – where Jeremy Renner will pick the bow back up to reprise his role as the deadshot archer.

And that’s only a few weeks before their next Star Wars spin-off “The Book of Boba Fett” – that follows the iconic bounty hunter first popularised in “The Empire Strikes Back”.

How much further can Disney possibly go with this spin-off business? Profitable indeed, but the legacy of legendary franchises such as “Star Wars” just seems a little more eroded with each passing installment.

Perhaps the mouse should heed some of the words of wisdom from the Beatles at this point and let it be.