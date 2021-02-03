Crace crash ends in altercation

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A TWO-car crash on the Barton Highway ended in an altercation between the drivers on Saturday (January 30) afternoon.

At about 3pm, a grey Audi A4, bearing a NSW dealers plate A2241, and a white Mitsubishi Triton, bearing NSW registration CSM64W, collided near the intersection of Bellenden Street, Crace.

Police are now seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage to the road rage incident.

Information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6723939.