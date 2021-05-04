NewsArchivePolice Crash causes heavy traffic on Canberra Avenue By CityNews - May 5, 2021 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp TRAFFIC is heavy heading westbound on Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick, following a car accident this morning (May 5). Police, firefighters and paramedics are on scene. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)