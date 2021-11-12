Crash causing traffic on Hindmarsh Drive

ACT Emergency Services are asking people to avoid Hindmarsh Drive (eastbound) at the intersection of Yamba Drive following a crash that’s causing significant traffic.
Paramedics have assessed five patients on scene, and transported two to hospital, both in a stable condition with minor injuries.
Firefighters have provided fire protection and assistance to ensure the safety of the area.
