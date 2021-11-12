News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/15° | Friday, November 12, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Crash causing traffic on Hindmarsh Drive

ACT Emergency Services are asking people to avoid Hindmarsh Drive (eastbound) at the intersection of Yamba Drive following a crash that’s causing significant traffic.

Paramedics have assessed five patients on scene, and transported two to hospital, both in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Firefighters have provided fire protection and assistance to ensure the safety of the area.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews